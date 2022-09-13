AVEVA launches 2023 operations control software to strengthen workforce efficiency

AVEVA, an information technology consulting company, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has launched the 2023 release of its operations control software, the first major coordinated release of its HMI/SCADA software portfolio.

HMI/SCADA is a category of software-based control system architecture that uses networked data to provide operators with a graphical user interface that allows them to monitor the performance of many pieces of equipment and issue process commands and settings.

According to the company, the new release further supports the delivery of AVEVA Operations Control, a flexible, subscription-based solution of integrated capabilities that promotes greater efficiency and workforce collaboration at the scale that best suits the business.

“Digital technologies now comprise the beating heart of industrial enterprises. But operations teams do not yet have the ability to contextualize decisions within a cohesive and sustainable framework. AVEVA Operations Control leverages this information environment with a comprehensive set of applications that empowers users from edge to enterprise with real-time visibility of critical processes in every industry,” Rashesh Mody, Executive Vice President of Operations Business, AVEVA, said.

The company says AVEVA Operations Control simplifies the day-to-day routines of teams by aligning workers around common digital threads of information, delivering the data and insights they need to drive growth at every level through increased efficiency, agility, and reliability.

Read also: GAIN partners others to host Agribusiness Innovation Challenge

“With rich visualization technologies, analytics, and development tools deployed within a hybrid cloud and on-premises environment, customers can ensure performance consistency, remove the opportunity for human error, and improve operator insight and reactions to process deviations. Not only can critical information be retrieved faster, but inbuilt flexibility provides greater scaling of data, users, or routes to revealing the correct decision,” the company stated.

The 2023 operations control release focuses on worker empowerment with UI/UX enhancements, increased flexibility for web and mobile users, and greater connectivity. This release consists of updates in the following offerings: AVEVA System Platform 2023, AVEVA InTouch HMI 2023, AVEVA Edge 2023, AVEVA Plant SCADA 2023, AVEVA Historian 2023, AVEVA Communication Drivers 2023, AVEVA Reports for Operations 2023, AVEVA Development Studio, and AVEVA Teamwork.

“Value is often greater than the sum of its parts. The flexible collection of capabilities within the 2023 release function can be combined and linked for even greater effect. Instead of releasing a single HMI or SCADA product, we can enhance our customers’ ability to eliminate silos and build more intelligent systems that make their people smarter, thus maximizing the value obtained from their industrial data,” Mody said.

According to the company, AVEVA’s comprehensive digital framework supports quicker, data-backed responses to events that require resolution provides reliable process management systems and reduces the effort required to train new staff. Customers across industries can further enrich their approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives by leveraging the solution to tap data-driven insights for more efficient and environmentally sustainable operations.