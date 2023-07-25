Avanti tops Africa’s satellite internet market with 33.1% growth

Avanti Communications, a satellite technology provider has grown its market share to 33.1 percent, a figure more than twice its nearest competitor at 15.3 percent.

The figures were contained in the 20th edition of the NSR Satellite Capacity Supply & Demand Analysis Reports 2022, putting the satellite company at the top for the second year.

NSR’s annual report is one of the satellite industry’s comprehensive sources for satellite capacity analysis, offering insight into key market developments and dynamics.

The report shows that Avanti Communication’s market share is currently at 33.1 percent while Eutelsat followed with 15.3 percent.

Others are YahSat 13.0 percent, Intelsat 12.9 percent, ArabSat 9.2 percent, Inmarsat 8.4 percent, and Spacecom 6.2 percent while others maintained 2 percent respectively.

Kyle Whitehill, CEO Avanti Communications, says the company is primarily focused on Africa because of the limitless potential and the role the company can play in unlocking that potential.

“Connectivity is an enabler that provides vital resources and opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive, which is why we won’t stop until we have connected the 871 million people currently living without a basic internet connection..”

The satellite company said it has invested over $800m in Africa and already has a growing footprint across the continent, adding that more than a fifth of the company’s employees are based in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Angola, and Benin.

“To date, Avanti has connected more than 1,000 villages and schools across Africa, providing services in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and South Sudan. The company has plans to connect a further 10,000 sites over the next 5 years across Africa, impacting millions of lives and enabling communities to enjoy a connected life,” the company stated.