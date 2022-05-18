ATB Tech rebrands to celebrate 15 years of operation

ATB Techsoft is rebranding as it celebrates 15 years anniversary. Following the rebrand, the company will combine software development with the existing IT service.

ATB Techsoft said it has evolved from a company that only sells information technology products and services to the building and delivering self-built tech products and services.

“We felt our brand was due for a facelift. Speaking about logos, have you seen what ATB Techsoft’s first logo looked like? It is high time we rebranded to reflect our new focus as a Tech Company,” Abiodun Atobatele, CEO, ATB Techsoft, said.

Founded in 2007 by Atobatele, the company is set to help businesses with innovative IT solutions and integrations. “I started ATB Techsoft Solutions in 2007. It was more of a side-hustle for me at the time, until November 2009 when I resigned from my full-time job and teamed up with a friend to run what you will now know as ATB Tech.”.

The company’s products include MyXalary app used by Human Resources professionals and company owners in Africa. Other services are NotchCX, a customer relations management software for small and large businesses to build and sustain better relationships with their customers, and Finratus, financial software for savings and lending management.

“This transition to a tech company is us refusing to put ourselves in a box. For instance, we could explore building a metering solution for the power sector; or creating a safety software for the fire service in the future,” Atobatele said.

Since its inception, the company has partnered with global tech companies like Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle, and Sophos. The slogan, ‘strictly best practices’ informed its approach and quality of service which has sustained the business for the past 15 years.

Within three years of operation, ATB Tech was named Microsoft Country Partner of the year in Nigeria. In 2013, it became the Microsoft Country Partner for East, West, and Central Africa.

When Microsoft started building cloud solutions, ATB Tech saw an indication of the market’s direction, as well as the change that was coming, and acted accordingly.

“We started focusing more on building our own tech solutions based on the needs of our customers and the market as a whole. This was our turning point as a business, but it was also our most challenging period,” Atobatele said.

Being a team of engineers who only knew how to deliver and integrate Microsoft, Oracle, and Cisco solutions, the company was void of software developers to build tech solutions. According to the company, that didn’t exactly go as planned.

“Our first mistake was bringing in only one developer for the job. We honestly didn’t know better. Within six months, it was clear that we were not getting it right. Next, we decided to acquire a software development company. Well, the marriage did last about three years but we eventually had to divorce because it was not as fruitful as we had envisaged,” Atobatele said.

In 2019, ATB Tech started to smoothen all edges regarding designing, building, and managing software. It has served over 2000 clients across different industries including oil and gas, banking, hospitality, power, government agencies, and ministries, among others.

On a mission to drive change in employment and revenue generation for the country, the company said it will focus on building products and services that are Pan African and Pan Global.