ARM to host DAAYTA program, award winner with N12m

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) program is gearing up for its fifth edition with the finalists’ pitch event scheduled to hold virtually on April 14, 2023.

The eventual winner of DAAYTA 2023, subject to the Terms and Conditions, will receive funding of ₦12 million over a period of one year.

The terms and conditions include develop their business plan, complete an entrepreneurial education at the Pan Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) in Lagos, Nigeria, and receive a 5-month acceleration support for development of their venture through a reputable entrepreneurial hub in Lagos, Nigeria.

This initiative was established in 2015 by ARM, in honor of its founding CEO, Deji Alli. The initiative’s primary objective is to support young entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas that can positively impact people’s lives and the communities around them.

Some of the past winners of the initiative include Murtala Sanni of WESABI 2019 .class, Eferobosa Oguegbu of The paper packaging company 2020 class, Tope Sulaimon of Scrpays technology limited 2021 class, and Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise 2022 class.

Following a thorough review of over 450 applications from start-up entrepreneurs across Nigeria, the organizers have selected the top seven (7) outstanding companies to pitch their ideas. The committees’ goal remains focused on identifying start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer. The selected startups are Cdial Limited, Moon Innovations, Natibo Technologies Nigeria Limited, Sakula Limited, StackJunior, Strich, Inc. and ThinkBikes Limited. The finalists will have the opportunity to present their pitches virtually to a panel of judges comprising respected entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals, including Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Victor Asemota, Sadiq Mohammed, Folasade Olusanya, Kola Aina, Ina Alogwu, and Tomi Davies.

As part of ARM’s long-term goal to support and give start-ups access to new markets, the ARM Group is delighted to host another edition of DAAYTA. The virtual event is scheduled to hold on Friday, April 15, 2023, at 6:00 PM via Zoom.