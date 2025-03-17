Apple is changing the trajectory of its smartphone designs with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest device yet, to be released in September 2025.

According to reports, Apple strongly considered removing the charging and data port entirely, which would have marked a radical shift towards a fully wireless iPhone. While the final version is expected to retain its port, the iPhone 17 Air is widely seen as a crucial step towards Apple’s inevitable portless future.

Had the decision to remove the port been finalised, the device would have relied exclusively on MagSafe wireless charging and cloud-based data transfers. However, regulatory pressures, particularly from the European Union’s mandate on USB-C charging, likely forced Apple to reconsider.

The iPhone 17 Air will feature a 6.6-inch display and an ultra-thin profile of just 5.5mm, a lot slimmer than its predecessors. This marks a significant reduction from even the iPhone 15 Pro, which stands at 8.25mm.

The new i-Phone is expected to offer a compelling balance between display size and portability. Apple’s push for extreme thinness suggests major advancements in battery efficiency and material engineering, ensuring that performance is not compromised despite the reduced form factor.

Its reception will be critical, not just for Apple’s iPhone range, but for the company’s broader hardware strategy. If the device performs well, Apple could accelerate its transition towards even thinner, fully wireless designs across its product portfolio.

This move signals a broader shift in Apple’s product design. Experts believe that by prioritising compact, lightweight builds, Apple is likely setting the stage for future iPhones, iPads, and even MacBooks to follow suit.

