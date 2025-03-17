Retinaad, an advertising technology firm, has launched Artificial Intelligence-driven solutions to address longstanding inefficiencies in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, including data scarcity, compliance issues, monitoring gaps, and transaction inefficiencies.

As Africa’s first AI-powered AdTech company, Retinaad aims to transform the OOH advertising landscape with real-time data analytics, audience measurement, and enhanced campaign monitoring.

“With Retinaad, we have developed a proprietary technology that enables advertisers to not only track impressions but also gain deep insights into audience demographics, engagement, and behaviour,” said Abi Iderawumi, Founder and Chairman of Retinaad Limited.

“This is not just about data collection; it’s about providing actionable intelligence that transforms how brands connect with their target audiences.”

Through strategic partnerships with Admobilize LLC and Hashbrown Systems, Retinaad is leveraging AI to provide advertisers with precise audience insights and campaign performance analytics.

Read also: AI Tools for Digital Marketers: Boosting creativity, efficiency, and impact

Its suite of products, RetiMetrix AMP, RetiTrak AMC, and RetiBazaar, offer robust solutions for measuring impressions, tracking billboard performance, and streamlining media transactions.

RetiMetrix AMP delivers granular audience measurement data, tracking engagement with over 90 percent accuracy. Using live detection and segmentation, it analyses vehicle and pedestrian movement to provide real-time insights on campaign reach.

“We are talking about more than just counting cars or people passing by,” Iderawumi noted. “Retinaad’s AI system captures detailed audience demographics, including gender, age groups, and dwell time, ensuring advertisers can optimise their campaigns effectively.”

The RetiTrak AMC system employs AI-driven compliance and audit mechanisms for real-time media monitoring. The system tracks billboard content, site performance, and exposure frequency, ensuring advertisers receive accurate reports on campaign execution.

“Businesses can now unlock the full potential of their OOH campaigns and achieve unparalleled success in advertising and marketing,” said Manoj Vashisht, chief executive officer of Retinaad.

Meanwhile, RetiBazaar functions as a digital OOH marketplace, facilitating seamless ad transactions. It connects advertisers with prime advertising spaces, optimising media planning and buying while ensuring campaign efficiency.

Nigeria’s OOH advertising sector has historically struggled with accountability and transparency, often leading to wasted resources and ineffective campaigns. Retinaad seeks to remedy this by integrating AI-powered compliance solutions, enabling advertisers to track ad placements with real-time data.

Share