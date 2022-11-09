Apple Inc. appoints TD Africa first indigenous distributor for Nigeria

In a bid to study the Nigerian market and search for an indigenous distribution company with proven capacity and sound ethical standards, Apple Inc. a technological company has appointed TD Africa the first authorised indigenous distributor of the company’s products in Nigeria.

The landmark development, which is regarded as a demonstration of faith in Nigeria and in line with Apple’s focus on Inclusion and Diversity, will see TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest distributor of technology, services and lifestyle products add Apple to an impressive list of globally renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on its portfolio.

Top executives of Apple Inc. were present at the opulent Yudala Heights on Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos, the headquarters of TD Africa in Nigeria recently to seal the partnership deal. Apple is confident that the status of TD Africa as authorised distributors of its products, which include the iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iPod and its most popular product – the iPhone – among others, in Nigeria will go a long way in enhancing distribution, availability, market supply and after sales support of the devices, while also reducing the incidence of grey products or substandard versions.

Apple was the largest technology company by revenue in 2021 and, as of June 2022, was rated as the world’s biggest company by market capitalization.

Also, TD Africa is renowned for its ethical standing, skilled human capital and status as the biggest supplier of credit to resellers in the Nigerian market – key factors that influenced its endorsement by Apple as the country’s first indigenous distributor.

Expressing delight at partnering with TD Africa as the first indigenous authorised distributors of Apple products in Nigeria, the Apple Inc. team noted that the company has demonstrated the right capacity as a leading distribution brand for many years, while adding that the partnership will further strengthen the focus on Inclusion & Diversity which reinforce the pillars of the work culture Apple is known for and which drives their innovation, as well as the progress toward a better world.

However, the Executive team was led by David Chisolm, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa, Apple Inc. and accompanied by the erudite, Nigerian-born female tech whizkid, Teju Ajani, Country Manager, Nigeria, Apple Inc.

Also commenting on the partnership, Gozy Ijogun,managing director (Sales), TD Africa, revealed that the development would undoubtedly herald huge value for the consumption of genuine Apple products in Nigeria. While restating the company’s mission of making products and services accessible, affordable and usable across Africa by building an efficient distribution network, she equally reaffirmed TD Africa’s long-held position as the biggest provider of cutting-edge technology, services and solutions in the region, its over two decades’ track record of expertise and unmatched reach across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria and beyond.

Having pioneered structured ICT distribution in the sub-region, TD Africa, founded in 1999, has remained for many years the undisputed leader in the sector and currently boasts an expansive reach of channel partners across its countries of operation which includes Nigeria and Ghana.

TD Africa is credited with the enviable status of being the pioneer bulk distributor in West Africa for a plethora of renowned global brands, the latest of which is Apple. In addition, the company is arguably the only company in the world whose Executive Management team is dominated by women. TD Africa is led by a female CEO and supported by three female managing directors.