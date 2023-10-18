Andela launches talent cloud platform for global tech hiring

Andela, the private marketplace for technical talent has unveiled the Andela Talent Cloud, an integrated, end-to-end platform to match global technologists with companies seeking to bolster capacity and skill sets.

The Andela platform is an all-in-one, AI-driven solution that provides IT executives with complete transparency of talent profiles and skills assessment results, enabling informed and secure hiring decisions.

“Market-leading organisations realise that rewriting their workforce strategies to include global, remote tech talent offers a distinct competitive advantage,” said Jeremy Johnson, Andela CEO and Co-Founder.

“Andela offers a seamless approach. By combining the world’s preeminent private talent marketplace with an AI-driven platform, Andela helps companies scale their teams and deliver projects faster,” Johnson said

According to the company, the Andela Talent Cloud delivers clients greater speed, flexibility, performance, and trust, unlike other approaches to hiring, such as in-house recruiting, consulting firms, and outsourcing.

The solution allows IT organisations to scale quickly with a highly elastic resource pool and flexible hiring options, to find the right talent for the right role, at the right speed and cost.

The platform streamlines the complete hiring lifecycle, helping companies source, qualify, hire, manage, and pay global technologists in one integrated platform. The entire hiring process can take as little as 48 hours and be 30 percent to 50 percent more cost-efficient.

Also, the Andela Talent Cloud leverages the Talent Decision Engine™ (TDE), employing AI and data-driven algorithms for precise talent-client matching, reducing bias. With the acquisition of qualified, it incorporates predictive performance assessment.

Andela Pay ensures seamless global payouts in 100+ countries, managing currency exchange and compliance. Furthermore, Andela Connect integrates with popular HRM systems like Greenhouse and Beeline, streamlining the recruitment process. With a 96 percent talent match success rate and up to 70 percent faster hiring, it fosters efficient, unbiased, and globally integrated talent acquisition. Visit the product page for more information and a video overview.

“Our global client footprint requires us to deliver to anywhere from anywhere. To accomplish this, we need a balanced global talent strategy,” said Ikechi Okoronkwo, Global Executive Director, Advanced Analytics at Mindshare.

“With Andela, we scale up or down easily as business needs change. They help us quickly find talent that is highly motivated, highly skilled and embodies a culture of excellence and delivery. The talent hits the ground running, which drives maximum value for our clients. Andela de-risks global hiring, so businesses can grow and be competitive,” said Okoronkwo.