Airtel’s data centre to boost digital service access

Airtel Africa has said its new data centre will boost access to digital services while improving the cost of managing data on the continent.

The telco disclosed this when it broke ground at its data centre in Lagos. It stated that innovation will increase when the data management cost falls. Airtel also noted that the centre will enhance data sovereignty, security, and preservation and enable local cloud services in the countries where the telco operates.

During the event, Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel’s group chief executive officer, said, “We strongly believe that the establishment of NXtra Data Centers will enhance data sovereignty, security, and preservation within the continent, reflecting our commitment to make Nigeria a major hub for access to digital services as we propel Africa towards a sustainable and inclusive digital age.”

He noted that the project construction will create over 1,000 jobs, and once deployed and at capacity, it will create over 250 permanent jobs.

At the event, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, stated, “The NXtra Frontier is not merely the construction of a facility but the dawn of a new era in data control, security, and preservation throughout Africa. Airtel’s commitment to the highest standards in data management, technological innovation, and extensive network infrastructure is truly commendable.”

Dr Bosun Tijani, minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, highlighted the role of economies in a future driven by connectivity via data centres powered by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

“Data is a key driver in our economy. Not only do we need to connect our people, we also must invest in the digital economy, and through the investment that companies like Airtel have made in our economy, we are fully able to participate in the digital economy,” he added.

Airtel noted that the data centre will deliver 38 megawatts of total power and host high-density racks that integrate the latest best practices in construction to achieve 1.3 power usage effectiveness. It said the centre will go live by the first quarter of 2026.