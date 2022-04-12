Airtel unveils commercial data centre to support businesses

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications services provider, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Tier 3 data centre to provide cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the country.

The Airtel ultra-modern data centre was awarded the high-end Tier 3 ANSI/TIA-942 certification by EPI, the world’s leading certification body for data centres.

It runs on a superior technology that allows it to perform efficiently in Nigeria’s tropical climate while also providing multiple paths and backups to its users.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Nigeria, said during the launch that the data centre is in response to the company’s overarching goal of promoting digital inclusion as well as providing unrestricted access and opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses, and other organisations to enjoy premium data centre services in a world-class and reliable facility.

“With over 20 years of extensive telecoms, technological, and consumer-empowering operations in Nigeria, we are best positioned to support businesses and government establishments with an unrivalled data centre that will help advance commerce and eventually expand the nation’s economy, driving growth and prosperity for entrepreneurs and consumers,” he said.

Similarly, Ogo Ofomata, director, Airtel Business, said Airtel is inspiring and pioneering a new wave in Nigeria’s data centre landscape as well as offering a compelling and affordable data centre to SMEs.

Businesses will benefit from “uninterrupted power and hyper-secure storage for servers and data transmission equipment for various sizes of private and public sector establishments” through our data centre, she added.

During a tour of the facility in Lekki, Lagos, Hakeem Fahm, commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos State, commended Airtel for its investment in the development of science and technology in Lagos State, noting that the Airtel data centre aligns with the state’s mega city plan, particularly in terms of the government’s technological

aspirations.

“I commend Airtel Nigeria’s management for their impactful contributions in Lagos State and the country at large, thanks to their innovative drive in Technology,” he said.

“This data centre has further contributed to positioning the State as a technology hub in the country at large,” he said.

Airtel’s Data Centre would go into full operation right away. The tier 3 data centre has multiple power and cooling paths, as well as redundant systems that allow staff to work on the setup without shutting it down.

The data centre is positioned to power vast financial, communications, and other types of enterprises in Nigeria, both large and small.