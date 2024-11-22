Airtel, Mobihealth to provide telemedicine services for Nigerians in rural areas

Airtel Nigeria has partnered with Mobihealth International, a telehealth service provider, to improve healthcare access for millions of Nigerians, especially those in underserved communities.

According to the firms, the partnership will provide Nigerians affordable and round-the-clock access to Mobihealth’s innovative telemedicine services, allowing them to connect with licensed healthcare professionals from the comfort of their homes via mobile phones.

Mobihealth’s platform offers various services, including 24/7 teleconsultations, prescription services, delivery of genuine medications, and access to international medical specialists.

Femi Oshinlaja, chief commercial officer of Airtel Nigeria, said, “We believe that telemedicine will play a crucial role in Nigeria’s healthcare future. Our partnership with Mobihealth showcases our dedication to providing innovative solutions that significantly improve the lives of Nigerians.”

The partners noted that Airtel’s network infrastructure will empower Mobihealth to extend its reach to rural and remote areas, ensuring that even the most vulnerable populations can access quality healthcare.

Funmi Adewara, founder and chief executive officer of Mobihealth, added: “This partnership with Airtel is a major milestone in our mission to democratise healthcare in Africa.

“Together, we will offer a lifeline to millions who face barriers to accessing timely, affordable, and quality medical care. Our telehealth platform will provide convenient access to qualified doctors, diagnostics, and treatments, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Share