Airtel emerge sole 5G bidder as others fail to raise fee

Airtel Africa has emerged as the sole bidder for Nigeria’s 5G licence after the second company was forced to drop out for failing to raise Intention-To-Bid Deposit.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), by the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022, only two companies expressed interest in the auction of the 3.5GHz Spectrum band namely Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) and Standard Network & Connections Limited (Standard Network).

However, only Airtel paid the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) whereas Standard Network sent an email appeal for the deadline to be extended by twelve (12) working days which was not acceptable in view of the auction timetable.

Details later…