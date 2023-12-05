Airtel Africa’s data centre entry to boost digital economy

Airtel Africa has launched Nxtra by Airtel (Nxtra), a new data center venture. This initiative is poised to bolster the continent’s rapidly expanding digital economy, with an initial facility set to be established in Lagos by 2025.

Boasting a total power capacity of 34 MW, the data center will be designed to accommodate high-density racks and incorporate cutting-edge construction techniques to achieve a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.3. To helm Nxtra’s vision.

Airtel Africa has appointed Yashnath Issur, an industry expert with 16 years of experience, as CEO of Nxtra Airtel. Over the past year, Issur has assembled a team of experts to execute the company’s strategy.

According to a statement by Airtel, Nxtra envisions establishing one of Africa’s most extensive data center networks, with high-capacity facilities strategically located in major cities across Airtel Africa’s footprint, complementing its existing edge sites.

“This ambition aligns with the company’s commitment to catering to the growing needs of African enterprises. Nxtra’s data center infrastructure will be designed to host the next generation of computing, providing multi-MW capacity in a phased manner,” it said.

Adhering to stringent global security standards, these facilities will meet the coveted ‘five nines’ 1 availability benchmark. Leveraging Airtel Africa’s extensive fiber network, Nxtra offers secure and scalable integrated solutions to global hyper-scalers, large African enterprises, startups, SMEs, and governments.

“Africa’s digital economy demands a rapid expansion in data center capacity,” said Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel Africa’s Group CEO. “We are proud to champion the future of Africa’s digital infrastructure, unlocking opportunities for businesses to flourish and fueling economic prosperity.”

“Airtel Africa’s proven track record of delivering infrastructure projects across Africa instils confidence in our ability to establish next-generation data centers that will support our aspiration to become the partner of choice for global customers and Africa’s newest tech unicorns,” Ogunsanya added.

Nxtra’s presence will not only enhance accessibility to digital services and reduce data management costs but also foster innovation and nurture a new generation of African tech talent. Additionally, it will empower customers to comply with data sovereignty requirements while enabling the expansion of local cloud services within Airtel Africa’s operational footprint.