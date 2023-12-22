Airtel Africa hits 150m customer base with expanded telecom services

Airtel Africa, a telecommunications provider, has announced the registration of its 150 million customers, providing them with access to dependable and top-notch digital and mobile money services.

According to the network provider, the growth reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to reaching more people, with more services, in more places than ever before.

“By bringing mobile banking, data, and telecoms to underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa is driving financial and digital inclusion and helping to unlock the potential of people, businesses, and societies,” the company said in a statement.

In response to the increased demand for accessible and affordable services, Airtel Africa is continuing to expand its network and invest in the future through fiber and 5G. This is supported by new, best-in-class digital products, services, and content.

Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel Africa’s Group CEO said that his appreciation goes to each one of the stakeholders for their continued commitment and support in helping the company reach this milestone.

“But as everyone knows, this is just the beginning of a journey that will see many more milestones in the coming years,” he said.