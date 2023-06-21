AI will be used to design malaria drugs – Bill Gates

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used in designing malaria drugs.

Gates who spoke while delivering his opening address at an event in Lagos State, ‘Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation, said malaria is a great example where there is not a great market opportunity,”

He said, “Science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter future for Nigeria and Africa.”

According to him, there is a lot of work to be done in health and education. He said women’s education varies a lot in states where the majority of women don’t have access to education.

During the virtual event, Gates explores more possibilities of how technology can further enhance development.

“We must create an enabling ecosystem. This creates opportunity for our youth to interact with great leaders and learn more about innovation. The youths are at the forefront of this groundbreaking solution. By mentorship, we can unlock the potential of the youth of Africa,” he said

Meanwhile, the Microsoft boss added that Africa’s biggest economy has a very high potential to drive global growth

“When it comes to making the world a better place, young people are the assets and Nigeria has one of the biggest populations in the world and continues to grow.”