AI to pioneer future of work

Experts at ‘Career Ready Pro’, a digital Career Resource Platform, have said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will pioneer the future of work.

This was disclosed as the firm unveiled a technology-backed product, “VampAI”, a Curriculum Vitae (CV) builder powered by AI. The firm said the product, developed to empower one million professionals across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, will help create CVs which can unlock career potential, and secure jobs for people.

Read also: Artificial Intelligence – Will it be a blessing or a curse?

VampAI is a foremost user-friendly CV builder that aims to boost candidates’ job application competitiveness and expedite their job search the process whilst getting career professionals ready for the global world of work.

In a statement, Oyindamola Ossi, founder of Vamp AI said, “Job seekers are getting increasingly competitive in their search and there is currently an expectation amongst job seekers to land the most sought-after jobs in record time.

“I have seen firsthand the importance of having a CV that captures a candidate’s experience compellingly and engagingly. Vamp AI is an innovative tool built to serve the next generation of driven professionals. It is here to help talent get their CVs into the hands of recruiters and consequently get them interviewed and hired.”

According to the firm, it has served over 1,000 clients and written over 850 CVs. Since 2020 and aims to democratise access to jobs.

Ossi further stated that the CV solution will help to scale solutions and create sustainable growth and can produce unique bullet points tailored to specific user skills whilst generating a downloadable CV in 10 minutes.

Read also: Unlocking the Potential: Artificial Intelligence Revolutionising Nigeria Banking Sector

“Its additional features include a Slick Onboarding with Mimi, the AI assistant, and an easy-to-use dashboard, alongside recruiter-approved templates,” she added.