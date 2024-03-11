AI to multiply creative expertise in marketing — Google

Google has disclosed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will serve as an enabler and multiplier of creative expertise.

Dan Taylor, vice president of Global Ads, said this while responding to a question about the future of jobs in the marketing space during a Privacy and Measurement virtual round table. He argued that AI will not replace jobs but improve those who can leverage it at their work.

“AI is an enabler and a multiplier of marketing and creative expertise, not a replacement for it. So, I think that as we think about marketers, just like analytics has always been a critical toolkit, for marketers, we see AI as being a really critical toolkit for markers of all sizes and embracing that both boldly and responsibly as we move forward as an industry is what we are looking to partner on,” he said.

During the roundtable engagement, Google discussed its new ad measurements and how they would impact marketing. These measurements include Google Tag, a simple, centralised, reusable tag built to improve data quality and coverage and adopt new features without modifying and installing more code.

The firm said the feature is an upgrade and rebrand of the global site tag. “Google tag provides businesses with more measurement capabilities, better data quality, and increased ease of use leading to better quality insights to drive impact today and tomorrow,” it said.

Others include consent mode, which lets advertisers indicate a user’s consent status; enhanced conversions, a privacy-safe solution built to help advertisers better understand the impact of their marketing and advertising efforts; and Google Analytics.

Taylor further highlighted that AI will be more prominent in digital marketing as the field shifts from third-party cookies.

“Google’s approach comes down to three things: embracing AI, strengthening relationships with your customers, and integrating new privacy-preserving technologies, like the Privacy Sandbox. AI is foundational to ads and has been for many years,” he declared.

Karen Stocks, VP of Global Measurement and Audience Solutions at the firm added, “Over the past few years, we’ve seen the industry introduce privacy-centric solutions that will work long after third-party cookies go away. Now is the time to take stock of what those are and figure out which ones best suit your needs.”