AI seen growing Nigeria’s $288.60m robotics industry

Stakeholders have said that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to grow Nigeria’s robotics industry.

According to Statista, revenue in Nigeria’s robotics market is projected to reach $288.60 million in 2024 and grow to $617.10 million by 2029. This revenue gap pales in comparison with what is generated in the United States ($9.42 billion in 2024), and according to experts, AI can bridge this revenue gap a bit.

Service robotics dominates the market with a projected market volume of US$288.60m in 2024. “AI is the future of robotics, and we intend to be at the forefront of this industry revolution,” said Nathan Nwachuku, Chairman of Terrahaptix.

According to Adesina Sodiya, a Professor of Computer Science and Information Security, AI and Robotics have the potential to reposition the country’s major social and economic sectors including health, education, and manufacturing.

However, much isn’t going on in the industry because of a shortage of quality experts. “Just about 3 percent of professionals in Nigeria are in the area of AI and Robotics and yet to develop to the level we desire,” he said in 2023.

To close this gap, Terrahaptix, a drone and robotics manufacturer, has announced its first automation technology expo. The event aims to give robotics experts an avenue to showcase their progress in AI and drone technology. The company, which has processed over $1 million in drone sentry orders so far, also hopes to announce products that will revolutionise the country’s farming and logistics sectors.

“These products represent years of research and field testing. We are also thrilled to bring together automation industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to showcase the latest advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and drone technology,” added Nwachuku of Terrahaptix.

