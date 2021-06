ESG data analytics company, Risk Insights and Instinctif Partners, a strategic communications company, have unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning rating tool that will help investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) to identify the right stocks on the exchange and make the right decisions. ESG GPS Nigeria is arguably the first AI…

