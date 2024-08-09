Africa’s first astronomy assembly targets human development, investment

Africa is hosting its inaugural International Astronomical Union (IAU) General Assembly with a strong emphasis on leveraging science, technology, and innovation for human development, strategic investment, and economic growth on the continent.

The IAU which is being hosted in Cape Town, South Africa in partnership with Brand South Africa, is taking place from August 6 to 15.

This development marks the first time it’s hosted on the African continent in the Union’s 105-year history, representing a significant milestone for both the IAU and South Africa.

“It is certainly a key commitment of the 7th administration to ensure that we empower our continent with high-speed research networks, computational technology, and cloud infrastructures as part of preparing Africa for the challenges and opportunities of 21st-century astronomy,” said Blade Nzimande, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of South Africa.

He said: “If we are to promote and secure citizen support for astronomy, it is of course our duty to link its value and purposes to the lives of local people.

“Firstly, we have a duty to explain the link between cosmic origins and the human story. This requires us to broaden the base of science engagements across all parts of society, particularly the most marginalised communities. The DSI is heavily invested in taking science to the people.

“Secondly, for the social legitimacy and sustainability of African astronomy, we recognise how crucial human development is to ensure the next generation of technical, engineering, basic, and applied scientific skills underpin the expansion of our infrastructure.

“I am very pleased that the DSI is working closely with the Department of Tourism…in developing the astro-tourism sector through community-public-private partnerships in remote parts of South Africa.”

According to the minister, astronomy offers such an amazing opportunity to naturalise and indigenise scientific thinking within all communities. “Therefore, it is most fitting that this event will have Open Access features online, to generate scientific interest from the wider public.

“I always make the point that, given our history of racial discrimination and under-development, it is important that we demystify science and its purposes and meaning to the lives of all people, especially the most marginalised. This is especially important for black youth and women.

“Young people have been appointed as volunteers for this event while others will be presenting their research posters, the GA satellite viewing sites across Africa, and astronomy ambassadors programme that has been launched throughout the continent as one of the legacy projects post the General Assembly,” he added.

The IAU General Assembly is the largest global platform for astronomers, scientists, and researchers to discuss advancements in astronomical research and foster international collaboration.

Thoko Modise, Brand South Africa’s GM for Communications, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with the landmark event.

She said: “We are thrilled to partner with the International Astronomical Union for the 2024 General Assembly. Hosting this prestigious event in Cape Town not only underscores South Africa’s position as a prominent player in the global astronomy community, but also reflects our commitment to supporting international collaboration and innovation.”