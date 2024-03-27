Access Holdings’ fintech profit grows to N161 million in 2023

Hydrogen, the fintech subsidiary of Access Corporation, recorded N161 million profit in 2023.

BusinessDay’s analysis of the bank’s financial report revealed that Hydrogen’s operating income grew by 106 percent to N2 billion in 2023 from N1 billion in 2022.

The fintech’s growth is a testament to the country’s adoption of digital payments and underscores the bank’s commitment to strengthening its position in the fintech landscape.

In 2022, Access Holdings Plc obtained the go-ahead from the Central Bank of Nigeria to set up a payments unit to diversify away from its core commercial banking business into other financial services.

The bank said in an official statement that the fintech division “will allow us to ensure that there are settlements even in countries where we don’t even have a physical presence.”

According to reports, Hydrogen has two businesses: the merchant business and the switch and card business. On the merchant side, Hydrogen offers tailored solutions to small and medium enterprises and large corporations.

The report read in parts, “These solutions include POS terminals, Instant Pay, which provides real-time transaction visibility across multiple outlets, a payment gateway that allows merchants to receive payments via their website, and a payment link.

“Hydrogen acts as a third-party processor for card transactions on the card and switch business. It offers interbank transfer, bulk payments, and 3D Secure, a second-level authentication for card transactions.”

Since launching the merchant business in April 2023, Hydrogen has onboarded 11,000 active merchants across every state in Nigeria.