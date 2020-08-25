9mobile embarks on new strategies to pull back, retain lost subscribers

In a bid to attract and retain more customers on its network after a daunting year and having lost over million subscribers in the last one year, 9mobile, Nigeria’s fourth largest telecommunications operator has embarked on a massive reward promotion for customers in its recently launched Mega Millions Promo campaign.

Launched last week, the promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily. The telco also revealed its partnership with Transsion Group — manufacturers of Tecno mobile, iTel and infinix, to give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Speaking to journalists during the virtual launch of the promo, Alan Sinfield, the chief executive officer of 9mobile, said that the promo is one of the company’s ways of supporting and giving back to Nigerians during the uncertain and challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We realize the challenges faced by Nigerians during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritise them in our decisions. We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone,” he said.

On how the telco has prepared to follow through on its decision to dole out huge amounts of cash and keep up network quality even with supposed influx of new customers, Sinfield said; “the network is sound, robust and we have more network technology shipment on its way to Nigeria to expand network coverage. We have comfortably earmarked N195 million to reward our customers.”

Speaking on plans to acquire and retain subscribers on its network, Layi Onafowokan, acting director, marketing at 9mobile said; “Apart from this newly launched promo, we have other strategies like the revamp on our Moreflex and Morelife packages which have reduced tariffs of 11kobo per second for both local and international calls. We also have 100 percent data bonus on any data plan in the first six months for new customers, and we will be coming up with more value services in the coming months and years, to keep subscribers on our network.”

Describing the modalities of the promo, Onafowokan, said the Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism. “To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10,000 over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10,000,000 grand prize,” he said.

“Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100 percent data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime,” he said.

Onafowokan maintained that 9mobile would ensure that the 90-day promotional engagement will be done with the utmost credibility, stating that the company has engaged the services of relevant authorities to supervise the draws and prize redemption to ensure transparency in line with regulatory standards.