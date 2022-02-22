54genes awards $64,000 scholarship to boost genomics research

54gene, a Lagos-based health technology company has announced the award of $64,000 in scholarship to four Ph.D. candidates in Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa.

The company, founded in 2019 with a focus on advancing African genomics research for improved global health outcomes, noted that the scholarship came through the African Centre for Translational Genetics (ACFTG), a non-profit organisation launched by 54gene in February 2020.

According to 54genes, ACTG’s mission is to invest in the continent’s health ecosystem by empowering the next generation of African genomics scientists through the provision of scholarships, grants, fellowships, internships, and training programmes.

Hence, the company explained that following a three-month pan-African call for applications and a rigorous selection process, four successful recipients were handpicked from a total of 46 applications and were awarded grants to advance their genomics research studies in the areas of cardiometabolic diseases, cancers, neurological diseases, and sickle cell disorders.

The four candidates that have now been awarded the Ph.D. scholarships are studying at different institutions spread across Africa.

Two of the awardees, Christopher Kintu and Chisom Soremekun are based at Makerere University, Uganda, Rejoice Gomera at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, and the last awardee Abimbola Onyia is based at Covenant University in Nigeria.

Abasi Ene-Obong, CEO of 54gene while commenting on the scholarship said, “Developing the next generation of genomic scientists is critical in ensuring that the knowledge, resources, and insights derived from homegrown research benefits not only Africans but the global population. Access to funding as well as to our international team of genetic and biomedical specialists is a unique opportunity for these talented African researchers who, like us, want to unlock the boundless potential offered by the human genomic diversity of African populations.”

Ene-Obong disclosed that funding and available resources will put them at par with their counterparts in developed countries and make them more confident in leading future research studies.

“With over $45 million in investment raised by the company since its launch, the Ph.D. candidates will receive up to $4,000 annually for four years, to cover tuition fees and living expenses. Recipients will have the opportunity to work alongside leading researchers at 54gene and its partner institutions (NIMR and CGRI), who are experts in genomic data science, bioinformatics, and molecular genetics. Recipients will also be given access to state-of-the-art genomic technologies and the opportunity to co-publish novel findings in collaboration with these leading scientists,” she added.

Aminu Yakubu, VP Research Governance and Ethics at 54gene and ACTG representative disclosed that there is incredible African talent in the genomics space, but opportunities to undertake research and conduct desired tests is limited due to inadequate infrastructure.

“Supporting and powering pan-African genomics research, especially for non-communicable diseases, has been a key impact marker for 54gene since the company launched in 2019. This is why we are thrilled to offer these outstanding researchers the opportunity to carry out ground-breaking research that will contribute to future health outcomes and benefit the field of genomics research on the continent and also globally,” Yakubu said.

Babatunde Salako, Chairman NCD-GHS Steering Committee and Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), stated that genomic science has not ceased to be important, nor have scientists allowed their thirst for ground-breaking research to become extinguished despite the global health crises of the past two years.