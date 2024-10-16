Cyberattacks in Africa are on the rise as the region undergoes greater digitisation. Numerous countries face significant cyber threats due to inadequate systems and weak regulatory frameworks. Nonetheless, some nations have developed advanced cybersecurity systems.

According to the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), five African countries have been identified as Tier 1 nations, demonstrating progress in establishing robust cybersecurity practices. Tier 1 countries achieve a score of 95–100, reflecting their role in cyber security.

Tier 1, also termed “Role Modelling,” exemplifies the highest level of cyber security commitment across legal, technical, organisational, capacity-building, and cooperative pillars.

Read also: 15 most popular generative AI tools shaping 2024

The report highlighted that robust and coordinated cybersecurity efforts have become crucial since the last Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) edition, with approximately 5.4 billion people online, affecting even offline populations through technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and digitalisation.

Cyber security issues are now more prominent due to increased ransomware attacks targeting critical sectors, breaches affecting industries such as education, manufacturing, and IT, and privacy concerns highlighted by over EUR 1.9 billion in GDPR fines in 2023, bringing total fines since 2018 to over EUR 4.5 billion.

Read also: 5 high-paying remote AI jobs in 2024 — Research

Additionally, the global average cost of a data breach was estimated at USD 4.45 million in 2023, compounded by information technology outages disrupting systems, services, and supply chains.

Here are the 5 African countries recognised as cyber security role models

Ghana

Ghana has a cyber security posture, the country established the National Cyber Security Policy in 2014, which serves as a framework for protecting critical information infrastructure. The Cyber Security Authority was established to oversee the implementation of this policy and coordinate efforts across various sectors. Ghana has also focused on capacity building, conducting training programmes and workshops to improve skills in cyber security.

Kenya

Kenya has positioned itself as a leader in cyber security within the East African region. The country launched the National Cybersecurity Strategy in 2014, which aims to secure cyberspace and protect citizens from online threats. The establishment of the National Cyber Security Coordination Committee has facilitated collaboration among government agencies, private sector actors, and civil society in implementing cyber security initiatives. Kenya has also invested in public awareness campaigns, educating citizens on safe online practices.

Read also: 25 jobs on the brink of machine takeover

Mauritius

Mauritius has prioritised cyber security in its national development agenda. The country established the National Computer Security Incident Response Team (CERT) to provide guidance and support in managing cyber security incidents. In 2018, Mauritius launched its Cyber Security Strategy, outlining objectives to enhance the resilience of critical information infrastructure. The government has also initiated efforts to promote cyber security education and awareness among the populace.

Rwanda

Rwanda is integrating cyber security into its broader national development plans. The country has implemented a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework to govern cyber security, including the establishment of the Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA). Rwanda has also invested heavily in building capacity, with numerous training programmes aimed at developing a skilled workforce in the cyber security domain. The government’s commitment to fostering innovation is evident through initiatives such as the Smart Rwanda Master Plan, which incorporates cyber security as a critical component of the digital economy.

Read also: Top 10 African countries advancing for AI readiness in 2024 – IMF

Tanzania

Tanzania has made considerable progress in strengthening its cyber security landscape. The country established the National Cyber Security Strategy in 2018, which outlines measures to protect critical information systems and promote a secure digital environment. The government has focused on enhancing legal and regulatory frameworks to address cyber threats effectively. Furthermore, Tanzania has engaged in capacity-building initiatives, providing training for law enforcement and other stakeholders involved in cyber security.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share