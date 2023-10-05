25 finalists to compete for Wema Bank’s N50m Hackaholics prize

Wema Bank, a Nigerian-based financial institution has unveiled the top 25 finalists that will be competing for over N50,000,000 cash prize in the grand finale of its Hackaholics 4.0.

Hackaholics is Wema Bank’s youth and start-up-focused initiative designed to provide a platform for young innovators with game-changing, tech-driven ideas and products, to bring their creative ideas to life, hone their skills and gain a competitive edge in the global technology and digital space.

The final competition will be happening at the Hackaholics Digital Summit in Lagos on Friday 6 October 2023, while the pre-pitch judges will select the Top 10 finalists that will compete in the grand finale a day before.

“The ongoing 4th edition of Hackaholics dubbed Hackaholics 4.0: Reimagine, has seen participants pitch compelling creative ideas for impactful solutions that would ease struggles across 10 different areas of human life: Education, Climate, GovTech, Health, Gender-based Violence, Financial Inclusion, Entertainment, Fintech, Insurance and CivicTech. Now pared down to 25, the best-performing contestants have been unveiled as the Top 25 finalists in the Hackaholics 4.0 competition,” the bank stated.

According to Wema Bank, the N50,000,000 cash prize will be distributed across 5 categories. The winner gets N15,000,000, 1st runner-up gets N10,000,000, 2nd runner-up gets N7,000,000, N5,000,000 is reserved for any female-led team to encourage more women to key into tech, while N22,000,000 is disbursed in University Stem endowment.

The Top 25 finalists are: Daniel Babalola for Team Talo, Adeniyi Daniel for Team TouchNut, David Campbell for Team Naija Box, Ebulue Ifeanyichukwu Henry for Team Raptor, Jane Agbaohwo for Team Ireti, Raphael Fynecontry for Team Qevolt Limited, Oluwayemi Victoria Oluwapelumi for Team Crox Technologies Limited, Joshua Mosinmiloluwa Ajadi for Team District 7, Bonojo Adedayo for Team Pup Industries, Tochukwu Ifeanyi for Team Outsidee, Olukayode Fadairo for Team mumAlive, Kingsley Obasi for Team Telehealth Support, Seriki Sogo for Team SitiPass, Efemena Hilda Onovre for Team Nadir,

Others are Oluwatimilehin Ogunme for Team Trakka, Nelson Nelson-Atuonwu for Team Grip, Godfrey Ayaosi for Team Afrilingo, Oluwatoyin Ajayi for Team Travel Buddy, Gift Akobundu for Team Shopalz Chai, Olabanji Taiwo for Team Waste2Life, Macaulay Precious Teinna for Team Chekka Inc., Gladness Akinpelu for Team Oak, Victor Ojo for Team Favorite Doctor, Idiare Grace for Team VarsityScape and Damilare Ololade for Team UniversityX.

According to the organisers, winners will be selected through a rigorous selection process anchored by a panel of three judges including Ireayomide Oladunjoye, the MD/CEO of Endeavor Africa, Adeoluwa Akomolafe, the Chief Information Officer of Wema Bank and Ayodele Olojede, Wema Bank’s Divisional Head, Retail and SME.

The bank stated that Hackaholics has toured the six geo-political zones in Nigeria including 37 universities across Africa, sourcing creative undergraduate students, youth and start-ups, challenging them to innovate and create practical solutions to real-life problems, using technology.

Meanwhile, the finalists have received executive mentorship from renowned national and global technology corporations like Microsoft, KPMG, Samsung, Paystack, Flutterwave and Dream Space, among others to equip them with insight and prepare them for the Hackaholics 4.0 grand finale pre-pitch on Thursday 5th October 2023.