200 women entrepreneurs to get technology training to boost wealth creation

Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN), a non-governmental organisation enabling African youths through training and empowerment, in partnership with Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) PLC have announced the second edition of their collaboration to train two hundred young Nigerian Women in entrepreneurship courses.

The course titled ‘GAIN Entrepreneurship Masterclass for Women’ scheduled to start in July, according to the partners, is designed to equip selected young women entrepreneurs from across the country with entrepreneurial knowledge and skills to build and scale their businesses to create wealth and jobs.

The training will cover important areas including ideation, legal, branding, marketing, communication, accounting, modeling, taxation, team building, and structure among others.

Tony Okpanachi, managing director of DNB, describing the significance of the Women Entrepreneurship Masterclass, said “We are excited about this initiative which speaks to our mandate of providing sustainable funding, building capacity of the Nigerian MSMEs and also providing credit guarantee. The GAIN initiative has become imperative to reach as many women as possible by leveraging technology and promoting gender equality. At the end of this exercise.”

He added that the partnership also hopes to see more empowered women creating opportunities for achieving sustainable social economic development.

Jerry Momoh, programs and partnership lead at GAIN speaking on the partnership said, “We are delighted to have the support of DBN as we continue to empower women to build sustainable businesses. This training prepares the women to develop themselves, empowers them to develop their businesses, and equips them with the knowledge to create wealth and jobs by building thriving businesses.

We strongly believe that entrepreneurship is a powerful tool for economic empowerment and gender inclusion. At GAIN, we are committed to supporting women and young people, in general, to unleash their potential and contribute significantly to the economic development of Nigeria.”

According to Momoh, the program is in line with women’s empowerment which is a key focus for the company.

He said, “The program is targeted at selected women from across Nigeria who will benefit from a faculty of experts in various aspects of business. Eligible for the program are women who have a business or a business idea, are between 22 to 45 years of age, have demonstrable interest in business, access to the internet, internet-enabled device, and electricity to participate in the program. GAIN Entrepreneurship Masterclass for Women (Nigeria)’ is scheduled to open a call for applications on July 4, 2023. The six-week program will include training and mentorship sessions which will be held virtually.”