10,000 Nigerian creatives to benefit from Google, ministry’s collaboration

The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy (FMACCE), in collaboration with Google, has launched an initiative to empower 2,500 young creatives across the country through a dedicated training program delivered by the Del York Creative Academy. The initiative will eventually reach 10,000 creatives.

According to statistics, Nigeria’s creative economy employs 4.2 million Nigerians, and an estimated 2.7 million more jobs will be added by 2025.

This collaboration is part of the ministry’s efforts to achieve its Creative Leap Acceleration Programme (CLAP), which aims to drive skills development and innovation and foster public-private partnerships in the creative sector.

Hannatu Musa-Musawa, minister of FMACCE, said, “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to nurturing Nigeria’s creative talent. By empowering our youth with the skills they need to excel in the creative industries, we are not only creating jobs but also positioning Nigeria as a global leader in cultural exports.

“In line with the president’s Renewed Hope agenda, this program will empower our youth to become even more active contributors to the economy, driving innovation and economic growth.”

CLAP is an initiative by the FMACCE executed through the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC). By leveraging Google’s expertise and Del York Creative Academy’s training capabilities, this program will provide participants with hands-on learning experiences in music, film, animation, content creation, live production, and audio.

Olumide Falegan, Manager of EMEA Music and Culture at Google SSA, stated, “This initiative is about recognizing and equipping the unsung heroes of our creative industries. By empowering these 2,500 professionals, and eventually 10,000 across Nigeria, we are investing in the future of Africa’s cultural influence and economic prosperity.”

Linus Idahosa, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Del-York Group, added, “Our partnership with Google is designed and carefully curated to bridge the gap between creative practitioners and corporate stakeholders, By equipping young talents with industry-relevant skills, we are fostering a new generation of creative entrepreneurs and enhancing the capabilities of the corporate sector to leverage creative expertise for business growth.”

The six-week training program will cover foundational skills in visual storytelling and creative video content production. Participants will explore essential aspects such as storyboarding, shooting, editing, motion graphics, and the integration of AI in the creative process. Additionally, a select group will participate in a three-week intensive in-person training and mentorship program, culminating in the creation of a high-quality visual content project.

