Yamal rules out Messi comparison

Lamine Yamal

Spanish rising football star Lamine Yamal has downplayed comparisons to Lionel Messi, acknowledging that it will be “impossible” to reach the legendary Argentine’s level, despite enjoying a remarkable breakout season.

The 17-year-old Barcelona winger, who made 37 league appearances last season, gained further recognition after playing a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph in Germany.

Yamal, who was just 16 for most of the tournament, earned multiple accolades, including Young Player of the Tournament, Goal of the Tournament, and a spot in the Team of the Tournament.

Yamal’s impressive summer performances included four assists in seven games, and his strong start to the 2024-25 season has cemented his place as one of Barcelona’s main players. In four La Liga matches, he has already scored once and provided four assists, creating 11 chances, a total only surpassed by Raphinha (12) and Vinicius Junior (15) in the division.

Given his exceptional form, Yamal has naturally drawn comparisons to Messi, who debuted for Barcelona at 17 and went on to score over 600 goals and win 34 trophies in 17 seasons. However, Yamal is quick to reject such comparisons.

“I like that they compare me to the greatest player in the history of football, but I want to be myself,” Yamal told Spanish TV station Antena 3. “Reaching Messi’s level is impossible.”

Despite the humility, Yamal did show a playful side, referencing a viral photo of him as a six-month-old baby with Messi in a 2007 charity calendar. “He passed along some of his powers to me. I still have a lot to give,” Yamal joked.

Having already made 55 appearances for Barcelona, the young star has drawn interest from other clubs. However, Yamal, whose contract with Barcelona runs until 2026 with a £1bn release clause, has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Catalan giants for the rest of his career.

“I don’t want those €120m [bids] because then I would have to leave Barca,” said Yamal. “I hope to never have to leave. I want to be a legend.”

