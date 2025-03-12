WTT Champions Chongqing 2025: Chuqin reveals Aruna video study key to victory

World No. 2 Wang Chuqin of China has revealed that studying videos of Quadri Aruna defeating his compatriots was crucial to his preparation for their first-round clash at the WTT Champions Chongqing 2025.

Chuqin withstands Aruna’s challenge

Despite facing each other for the first time in a competitive event, the match delivered high-quality table tennis, with Aruna pushing Chuqin to his limits. The Chinese superstar, runner-up in Chongqing last year, battled through tense moments to secure a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-7) victory.

While the former World No. 1 comfortably took the first game, Aruna stormed to a 5-9 lead in the second, using his signature forehand dominance to rack up five consecutive points. However, a strategic timeout and a shift in momentum allowed Chuqin to claw back and edge the game 13-11 before sealing the third game convincingly.

Chuqin: “I studied Aruna’s past matches to prepare”

Speaking after the match, Chuqin emphasised how analyzing Aruna’s victories over Chinese players played a role in his game plan.

“I was thoroughly prepared for tough challenges. I watched videos of his previous matches, especially those where he defeated my teammates. Aruna has bested many excellent players, so even though I hadn’t played him before, he left a strong impression on me. With Coach Wang’s support, I was well-prepared for a difficult match.”

Chuqin’s tactical adjustments proved decisive

Reflecting on the pivotal second game, Chuqin explained how Aruna’s adjustments forced him to tweak his approach.

“Initially, I aimed to suppress my opponent using my serves to create better rally opportunities. However, he adapted quickly, making it difficult for me to execute my planned shots. I decided to engage in a balanced rally and gradually turned the situation around.”

A confidence-boosting victory

Chuqin acknowledged the importance of overcoming Aruna, especially given the Nigerian’s unpredictable playing style.

“Winning this first match against Aruna is a big boost for my upcoming matches. He’s a strong player with a unique style that challenges me. Overcoming the crucial second set built my confidence and helped me adapt to the venue.”

Other African players exit as Goda remains in contention

The 2025 Africa Cup champion also bowed out early, with Aruna exiting the tournament after a 3-0 (3-11, 6-11, 8-11) defeat to German penholder Dang Qui. Egypt’s Dina Meshref was the first African eliminated after a 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11) loss to South Korea’s Kim Nayeong.

Africa’s last hope in the tournament, Hana Goda, will face 2023 WTT Contender Lagos champion Shin Yubin of South Korea in the Women’s Singles first round on Thursday, March 13.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

