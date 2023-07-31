Women’s World Cup: Nigeria through to Round of 16 after goalless draw with Ireland

Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Monday qualified for the Round 16 of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup unbeaten after playing a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland.

The Super Falcons went through on five points, two draws and a win against co-host Australia in their second group with the Matildas.

Rasheedat Ajibade forced a save off Courtney Brosnan, the Irish goalkeeper in the last moment of added time to keep score goalless.

Randy Waldrum’s side started the game on a cautious mode losing the ball to the Irish but came back into the second 45minute with some level of sharpness.

However, the style of play was changed when the coach introduced Gift Monday and Ifeoma Onumonu for Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu respectuvely.

The Nigerian side were more experienced on the world stage than the Irish, having competed in every previous World Cup.

Ireland on the other hand did not disappoint against their African opponent in Brisbane, coming close on several occasions in the first half.

However, both halves of the game was characterized by missed chances on both sides with the Ireland ladies dominating possession of the game with a 60% ball possession against Nigeria’s 40%.

In the other group B match, Australia humiliated Canada 4-0 to go top of the group. Canada struggled in Melbourne against the co-host and looked completely overwhelmed after Raso’s first goal.

Despite their best efforts to penetrate the final third, they failed to create anything of substance and were heavily punished for it by the Australian.

Nigeria and Australia now join the likes of Switzerland, Norway, Japan, Spain, and Sweden in the quaterfinal.

Switzerland and Norway progressed from Group A following Sunday’s fixtures following co-host, New Zealand elimination from the tournament.

New Zealand played a 0-0 draw with Switzerland, while Norway thrashed the Philippines 6-0 in the other game.

Switzerland qualified as group winners and Norway as the runner-up ahead of New Zealand on goal difference.

Japan and Spain are already through to the last 16 after winning their opening two matches in Group C.

While Sweden only need a point against Argentina to guarantee top spot in Group G.