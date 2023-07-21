Women’s World Cup: Nigeria force Canada to 0-0 draw

The Super Falcons of Nigeria this morning started their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on a promising note forcing Olympic gold medalists Canada to a goalless draw at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The Canadians dominated play with 68 percent to Nigeria’s 32 percent ball possession but were unable to find the back of the net as the game ended 90+10′ minutes.

Earlier in the game, Canada’s captain Christine Sinclair’s penalty was also stopped by Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie in what could have been the South American’s chance to take the game home.

Nigeria’s defensive midfielder Deborah Abiodun was given a red card by Finnish referee Lina Lehtovaara 97 minutes into the game after a VAR check. The referee decided to change the originally given yellow card for Abiodun to a red card after the VAR check.

The match against Canada was played 3am Nigerian time and represented the Super Falcons an opportunity to challenge one of the pre-tournament favorites.

The Super Falcons enjoyed an impressive World Cup record against the North Americans, including a famous 1-0 group stage victory I. Germany 2011.

But Canada proved a tougher opposition this time under English coach Bev Priestman, arriving as CONCACAF champions and eyeing Paris 2024 Olympic glory.

Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia are the four countries representing Africa in this year’s women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.