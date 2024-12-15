Westerlo scouts praise Nigerian players’ resilience, skill

Patrick Kempeneers, head of Scouting Academy at Belgian football club KVC Westerlo – with high praise for Nigerian athletes – has explained his team’s presence in Nigeria, emphasising their intent to identify and nurture young talent.

Kempeneers, alongside his colleague Dario Antico, participated in the fifth edition of the Global Football Scouting Tournament held in Lagos, which showcased Nigeria’s rich pool of football talent.

“This is the second time I’ve attended this program, and I’m happy to see that the level has improved from last year,” Kempeneers said.

“The players here are technically gifted, physically strong, and mentally tough, adapting quickly to difficult pitches. This resilience, combined with their skill, gives them an edge for higher-level football.”

The tournament featured 10 teams, with Valiant emerging as the winner and producing standout players, including Sixtus Elegalam, a promising midfielder.

Reflecting on his experience, Elegalam said, “It was a dream come true to play in front of so many scouts. I’m hoping this is the first step towards fulfilling my dream of playing in Europe.”

The event provided young footballers with a rare opportunity to perform before scouts from renowned international clubs.

Kempeneers noted that adapting to the European environment, including cultural and climate differences, remains a challenge for many African players but acknowledged their potential to excel.

Martin Baton, the tournament’s coordinator, highlighted the long-term vision of the scouting initiative.

“The aim of this project is to give young players the platform to nurture themselves into the limelight. It doesn’t end here because we keep track of the players. It’s a successful program, discovering talents year after year,” he said.

