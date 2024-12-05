Belgian, Spanish clubs eye Nigerian talents at scouting tournament

The fifth edition of the Global Football Scouting Tournament is set to take place in Lagos from December 9 to 13, offering a platform to discover and nurture young football talents and connect them with professional opportunities in Europe.

This year’s tournament will feature 10 teams competing at two venues: Onikan Stadium and the NIS Pitch. Among the highlights is the participation of Belgian club KVC Westerlo, known for its interest in Nigerian talent, and Spanish club Burgos CF, both of which will be scouting for potential signings.

To ensure a global audience, the tournament will be live-streamed, showcasing the exceptional skills of young players to scouts, agents, and club administrators worldwide.

Martin Baton, the tournament coordinator, expressed confidence in its impact on Nigerian football development. “This project is an ongoing development program for partner academy Valiant FC, where players are annually exposed to an international audience, carefully curated by the management of a global scouting tournament,” he said.

Baton emphasised the strong network of clubs in Belgium and Spain that actively scout Nigerian talent.

“Scouts, agents, and club administrators are invited to Lagos, along with teams primarily from Nigeria’s third division, to create marketing opportunities for players and clubs. Belgium is a prime destination for African players beginning their professional careers in Europe, and we have established strong connections with clubs there interested in the Nigerian market,” he explained.

He also highlighted the partnerships with Spanish clubs focusing on African youth players. “We maintain good relationships with Spanish clubs that focus on African youth player projects, ensuring genuine interest before inviting players. We believe the selected players will have promising opportunities to launch their careers in Europe,” he concluded.

