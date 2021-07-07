Virus surge threatens Tokyo Olympic Games

The chances of the Tokyo Olympics taking place behind closed doors has increased with Japanese government set to enforce a state of emergency across the city following the rise of Covid-19 cases.

Covid cases in Tokyo are rising rapidly and only 25 per cent of Japan’s adult population have received a single dose of the vaccination.

Tokyo has been put under three previous states of emergency.

Government leaders are ready to confirm the new regulations.

They will force restaurants to shut early, effective curfews for many and strictly limit the sale of alcohol in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

On Wednesday, Tokyo recorded 920 new cases, the highest daily tally since May 13.

It is likely that only VIPs will be allowed to attend the gala Opening Ceremony and parade of nations in the Olympic Stadium on July 23.

Japanese Government officials are also seeking to slash the number of dignitaries in the sparse crowd.

However, the International Olympic Committee is pushing hard for some sponsors, guests and diplomats to attend.

But it now seems certain that all events will be entirely fan-free.

Tokyo Olympic Games kickoff July 23, with organisers determined they will go on, even with a reduced number of spectators or possibly none at all.

While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages.

With tens of thousands of visitors coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by the discovery of infections among the newly arrived team from Uganda, with positive tests for the highly contagious delta variant.

“We must stay on high alert,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on July 1. Noting the rising caseloads, he said “having no spectators is a possibility.”

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo organizing committee, agreed.

“It’s not that we are determined to have spectators regardless of the situation,” Hashimoto said Friday.

Organizers, the International Olympic Committee and others are expected to meet this week to announce new restrictions because of the fast-changing coronavirus situation.