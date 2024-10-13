Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah released from international duty

The Netherlands have announced Reds captain Virgil van Dijk is to depart their camp.

A red card against Hungary on Friday night means he is suspended for the next Dutch fixture.

Similarly, Mohamed Salah have also been released early from international duty in the current October break.

Salah netted for Egypt in a 2-0 victory over Mauritania in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Friday night and had been due to take part in a second fixture with the same opponents on Tuesday.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, was dismissed for the Netherlands on the same evening after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession during the second half of a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Hungary, ruling him out of Monday’s trip to Germany.

The pair will now take no further part in either international camp this month after the decision was made to relieve them early from their respective commitments.

Similarly, Curtis Jones departed from the England camp due to a personal matter.

The midfielder was a late addition to Lee Carsley’s senior squad for this month’s round of UEFA Nations League fixtures, and was an unused substitute in Thursday’s meeting with Greece at Wembley.

Jones, however, will not travel to Finland for the Three Lions’ second game of the break on Sunday.

