Van Nistelrooy surprised by managerial interest after short United stint

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

New Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted he was “astonished” by the surge of interest in him following his brief stay as Manchester United’s interim boss. The 48-year-old Dutchman, who replaced Steve Cooper on Friday with a contract until 2027, revealed he had multiple offers but chose Leicester for the challenge and opportunity.

Van Nistelrooy stepped in as caretaker at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag’s sacking in late October, leading the team for four games, including two against Leicester, before Ruben Amorim’s appointment last month. Despite the short stint, the managerial world took notice.

“After those four games, the interest and options that suddenly appeared really surprised me,” Van Nistelrooy said during his first press conference at the King Power Stadium on Monday. “I’ve coached for a season at PSV, won the cup and charity shield, and worked with the Netherlands U19s and national team, but nothing ever sparked this kind of reaction.”

Reflecting on his time at United, Van Nistelrooy described it as an intense but rewarding experience. “I enjoyed being responsible, connecting with the team and fans, and helping steady the club’s momentum. It felt great, and now I’m excited to take on this challenge at Leicester,” he added.

Van Nistelrooy takes over a Leicester side sitting just one point above the relegation zone after 13 games. His first match in charge will be against West Ham on Tuesday. The team is coming off a 4-1 loss to Brentford under caretaker boss Ben Dawson, their third consecutive defeat.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker is proud to lead the 2016 Premier League champions, understanding the high expectations. “The challenge is clear: staying in the Premier League. That’s our big target,” he stated.

While acknowledging the limited time before his first game, Van Nistelrooy outlined his immediate plans. “In two days, it’s tough to make big changes, but we’ve begun tweaking the style of play, training sessions, and structure. We’re building a foundation for a motivated, competitive team.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

