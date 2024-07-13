UK pubs target £50m sales boost from Euro 2024 final

UK pubs packed with England fans hoping their team beats Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final will toast a nearly £50 million sales boost, an industry body forecast.

The Three Lions aim to end a 58-year wait to win a major trophy, while Spain is chasing a record fourth triumph in the competition’s winner-takes-all match in Berlin.

“On what promises to be a hugely exciting day for the country, we expect an incredible 10 million extra pints to be poured in our pubs this Sunday,” said Emma McClarkin, head of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA). “A huge £48 million in additional trade for pubs and breweries will be generated by fans across the nation,” she added.

The BBPA’s member companies represent 20,000 pubs and 90 percent of beer is produced in Britain. UK lawmakers have already granted late-night licensing hours, allowing football fans to carry on drinking until 0000 GMT Monday—either celebrating or drowning their sorrows.

In Scotland and Wales, it is expected that most fans attending pubs will be hoping fierce rivals England lose. Broader trade body UKHospitality issued a more bullish forecast on sales of pints.

“The Euros final this Sunday will be a momentous day for the country and our nation’s pubs and bars, which are set to see a sales boost of £120 million,” added UKHospitality boss Kate Nicholls. “Pubs will be packed to the rafters with fans cheering on the Three Lions and creating an unrivalled atmosphere, outside of being at the game in Berlin.”

Most fans will be watching at home, enabling supermarkets and restaurants offering food deliveries to score boosting sales. At the same time, Britain’s biggest supermarket, Tesco, has said it will close its smaller convenience stores in England earlier to allow staff to get home in time for the game’s 1900 GMT start time.

Rival Sainsbury’s has said it will do the same, while German supermarket Lidl plans to open its UK stores later than usual on Monday to allow staff—and presumably fans—to recover from the night’s celebrations or commiserations.

“England reaching the final of a major football tournament is a huge feel-good factor and we know that many people around the country will be in a celebratory mood leading up to the… kick-off on Sunday night,” said Tesco ordering manager Jason Binks. “Based on our learnings from England reaching the final last time round, and also from increasing demand through this tournament, we have a well-rehearsed supply plan in place to make sure all our stores are stocked for the extra demand,” he added.