UFC World Champion, Kamaru Usman arrives in Nigeria

UFC’s defending and world champion, Kamaru Usman, who announced his trip back to Nigeria after his astonished win over teammate Gilbert Burns at the martial arts Welterweight division’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has made good on his promise as he touches down his home country in grand style and wild anticipation.

The first-ever Nigerian-born undisputed UFC welterweight champion, who has cemented his spot with fourteen straight wins, making history as the longest ever holder of a win-streak in the Welterweight division, arrives in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on June 10, 2021, to a flurry of activities with a subsequent stop at Lagos before making it to his home state of Edo, where he will visit family and friends and initiate a community activation plan that involves making lives better for the Edo State people.

The reigning and defending welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman who has had an epic season so far in the UFC’s welterweight championship division, is visibly excited to be visiting home post-covid to be among his home-based supporters when he says “I looked at my passport and realized I hadn’t been home since I was a kid, that’s when I knew it was time”.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe commenting on Usman’s homecoming said: “It’s great having Kamaru back home to engage with his fans and give back to his community. The UFC is rapidly becoming one of Nigeria’s favorite sports and we are pleased that through our SuperSport channels on DStv, Nigerians have been able to watch him showcase his skills on a global sports stage. We at MultiChoice Nigeria are excited about telling our Naija stories and Kamaru Usman’s feats in the UFC is a great story worth telling and celebrating.”

Known as “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman has fought in 20 matches in the Mixed Martial Arts; won 19: of which 8 were by knockout, 1 by submission, 9 by decision, and lost just one. He is regarded as one of the most iconic faces of the rapidly growing sport.