UFC 268: Usman, Covington set for vicious showdown

Ultimate Fighting Championship action UFC 268 takes centre stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, 7 November 2021.

This titanic event will feature Nigerian-American Kamaru Usman against Colby Covington.

Usman (16-1) comes up against Covington (16-2) for the welterweight title. The former defeated ‘Chaos’ via TKO in the fifth round of their epic championship bout in December 2019, and has since successfully defended the belt a further three times, defeating Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns.

Usman, in the build up to the fight, has revealed his respect for Covington’s abilities in the Octagon – even if the latter is renowned, and even reviled, for being one of MMA’s true ‘heels’.

“I’m no hater. I give props where props are due,” said Usman. “I think Colby probably is, I would put him in the top-15 welterweights of all time, as far as fighter-wise and skill-wise, the way that he fights. You may not like him personally, which I really don’t, but as far as skill-wise, he’s a very good fighter. A very, very good fighter.”