UCL: Gittens' brace gives Dortmund 3-0 win at Brugge

Jamie Gittens came off the bench to score twice in the final 15 minutes, sealing Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday.

In their first match since reaching the final last season, Dortmund, now under new coach Nuri Sahin, endured a goalless deadlock until Gittens was introduced with 22 minutes remaining. The 20-year-old broke the deadlock shortly after, with his deflected shot looping over Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Gittens added a second four minutes from time, cutting in from the left and firing a low shot into the net, extinguishing any hopes of a Brugge comeback. Serhou Guirassy, a summer signing, capped the victory with a late penalty in injury time.

“Today is a good day. We won the game and scoring two goals is really good,” Gittens told DAZN. “I tried to come on the pitch and make an impact, and that’s what I did.”

Dortmund captain Emre Can praised the young winger: “Jamie came in and helped us with two goals after a sluggish display. It wasn’t a top performance, but we deserved to win.”

The clean sheet meant Dortmund became the first team in Champions League history to face an opponent five times without conceding a goal.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.