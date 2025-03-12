U17 Women's World Cup: South Africa's Bantwana arrive in Lagos for Flamingos clash

The South African U17 women’s team, Bantwana, arrived in Lagos on Wednesday evening ahead of their crucial FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second-round, second-leg qualifying match against Nigeria’s Flamingos on Saturday.

Nigeria secured a 3-1 victory in the first leg in Pretoria, thanks to a brace from Harmony Chidi and a goal from Shakirat Moshood. However, the Bantwana have vowed to put up a strong fight in Ikenne.

Team captain Katleho Malebana, who scored South Africa’s only goal in the first leg, has assured that her team will battle fiercely against the Flamingos at the Remo Stars Stadium on Saturday.

The match will kick off at 4 pm, with a Senegalese officiating team. Aida Sy will serve as the referee, with Ndeye Aissa Ndiaye, Ndeye Sarr Ndiaye, and Fatoumata Sall Toure as assistants and fourth official, respectively. Ghanaian Naa Odofoley Nortey will be the commissioner, and Agar Mezing from Cameroon will be the referee assessor.

The aggregate winner will advance to the final qualifying round for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Morocco from October 17th to November 8th. Africa will have five representatives, including host nation Morocco, in the expanded 24-team tournament.

The Flamingos have been intensifying their preparations with training sessions at the Remo Stars Institute in Ikenne-Remo.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

