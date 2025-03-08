Flamingos defeat South Africa 3-1 in U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, secured a commanding 3-1 victory over South Africa’s Bantwana on Saturday, taking a significant step toward the final round of qualification for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Star at the last FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, Shakirat Moshood, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a clinical finish at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in Pretoria. Harmony Chidi, who netted 13 goals in the qualifiers for the 2022 tournament, doubled Nigeria’s lead from the penalty spot.

Bantwana pulled one back two minutes after the break through a Malebana penalty, but Harmony Chidi restored Nigeria’s cushion in the 68th minute, sealing an important away win for the 2022 World Cup bronze medallists.

The return leg is set for Saturday, March 16, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo. The winner of the tie will advance to the final round of qualifiers, where four teams will secure spots alongside host nation Morocco at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for October 17 to November 5.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share