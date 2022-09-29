Tyson Fury names Joe Joyce as the second best world heavyweight boxer tips him for title

Tyson Fury, the current World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion on Thursday named Joe Joyce a potential challenger for the WBC heavyweight title.

Fury said, “I’ve had a lovely day of watching boxing and watching all the big fights and studying all the heavyweights and I’ve got to say that big Joe Joyce is the second best heavyweight in the world, behind myself and on his day, given his moment, who knows if he could beat me or not?”

“I think we’ll have to find out one of these days.”

The WBC heavyweight champion made this statement after Joe Joyce knocked out former world champion Joseph Parker with a tremendous left hook in the 11th round on Saturday.

Fury’s statement has revealed a good opportunity for a fight against Joe in bid to secure his WBC heavyweight crown.