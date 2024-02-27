Troost-Ekong undergoes surgery, risks missing rest of season

Super Eagles vice captain William Troost-Ekong is at risk of missing the rest of the season after rupturing his biceps femoris in his right leg.

According to a post by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Troost-Ekong will undergo surgery in Finland on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The 30-year-old defender picked up a hamstring injury in Nigeria’s group game against Ivory Coast at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored the winning goal for the Super Eagles from the spot, but played through the final game in pain.

“Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong, in Finland for minor surgery,” Roman posted on his X handle.

“The injury occurred during the 2nd group stage game vs Ivory Coast.

“Despite the injury, William became Player of the Tournament… and he’s expected to return to play for PAOK towards the end of the season.”

The former Watford player scored three goals for the three-time African champions and was named Player of the Tournament

Troost-Ekong is expected to return to play for Greek side PAOK towards the end of the season.