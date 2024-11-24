Tottenham sink Man City in 4-0 Etihad decimation

Manchester City was decimated at the Etihad by Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 to hand City their fifth consecutive defeat and end their 52 match unbeaten run at home.

The reigning champion came back from the international break on the back of Pep Guardiola contract extension and Rodri displaying his Ballon d’Or trophy on the pitch.

However, Spurs punished City as they took the lead from “out of nowhere”, according to Neville. The brilliant Dejan Kulusevski’s exquisite cross found James Maddison, who volleyed past Ederson to leave the Etihad stunned.

Tottenham led 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium at half-time. The Sky Blues were unrecognisable, allowing their opponents to hurt them at home.

Pedro Porro made it three for his side and Johnson sealed the victory for Spurs in the 93rd minute.

The visitors were now in full control and it was City who were being cut open at will. Ederson had to pull off a stunning fingertips save to deny Heung-Min Son but there was nothing he could do to deny Maddison a second.

It was fast becoming a 28th birthday to remember for the England midfielder, who capitalised on a Gvardiol error before producing a deft finish over the Man City goalkeeper to double Spurs’ lead.

Nathan Ake replaced John Stones at the break but there was no change in fortune for City.

Kulusevski played a key role again as Spurs further extended their advantage. He carried the ball out of defence, holding off two challenges before releasing Dominic Solanke.

The striker teed up Pedro Porro, who hammered the ball into the back of the net to put Spurs in dreamland.

