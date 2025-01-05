Top 5 Nigerians shaping sports administration in Africa, globally

…Catalysts for development in 2025

Nigeria’s ascent in the global sports arena owes much to visionary leadership, and a few personalities are at the forefront of this transformation, which could mean well for Nigerian sports in 2025.

With strategic roles in international sports federations and organisations, individuals like; Amaju Pinnick, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, Sayo Owolabi and others are not only shaping the sports ecosystem, but also creating pathways for Nigeria and Africa’s sports development.

Here, we examine their contributions and potential to revolutionize the Nigerian sports industry in 2025 with a focus on marquee sports codes such as football, table tennis, basketball, athletics and Esports, the new wave.

Amaju Pinnick: Uniting African football

As a member of the executive committee of FIFA, the world football governing body, Pinnick’s influence in global and African football governance is undeniable. Known for his diplomatic skills, he has forged critical partnerships with global football personalities. Pinnick’s network and experience could catalyze initiatives that enhance grassroots football and expand opportunities for Nigerian talents in global leagues.

Wahid Enitan Oshodi: Championing table tennis excellence

Unanimously elected as President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) in 2024, Oshodi has prioritized youth development and infrastructure improvement. Under his leadership, African table tennis has gained international recognition. His strategies, including hosting more ITTF-sanctioned events in Nigeria, could inspire the next generation of Nigerian table tennis players.

Sayo Owolabi: Elevating African Esports

A leading voice in African Esports, lawyer and sports media/marketing consultant, Sayo Owolabi has been instrumental in building competitive gaming structures across the continent as Secretary General of the Africa Esports Development Federation (AEDF) and member of the Global Esports Federation (GEF) Commissions (Education, Culture, Youth, International Relations and Development). As a founder of the Mobiele, a leading mobile gaming and Esports consultancy, he has continued to impact the ecosystem from the business side. Owolabi’s experience and expertise will be a major benefit for Nigeria’s campaign at the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later in the year.

Tonobok Okowa: Building athletic giants

Tonobok Okowa is the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and vice president of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA). His initiatives focus on nurturing young athletes and improving training facilities. His influence in regional athletic bodies ensures African athletes receive necessary support to excel at international events like the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

Sam Ahmedu: Architect of basketball success

Re-elected as president of FIBA Africa Zone 3 and a member of the FIBA Africa Central Board, Sam Ahmedu, a retired Army Colonel, is a stalwart of basketball administration. His emphasis on grassroots development and cross-border tournaments has strengthened basketball’s popularity across West Africa.

The path forward

Even though the list is not limited to the individuals above, they come to mind because of the power of their sport codes to impact the Nigerian sports industry and if we are to classify sports as a business in Nigeria and attract investments, foster talent development (from the grassroots) and enhance visibility (with representation at global sports forums and make Nigeria Africa’s sports hub), these will lead the way. Through innovation, and strategic leadership, they have the potential to inspire a new generation of Nigerian talents.

In 2025, the collective efforts of these individuals can redefine Nigeria’s sports landscape under the National Sports Commission’s newly appointed leadership of Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade, director general, to position Nigeria as a global powerhouse in sports and Esports.

