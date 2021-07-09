Tokyo Olympics: Flutterwave backs Nigeria’s basketball team

Flutterwave, one of the leading payments technology company in Africa, will partner with the Nigerian basketball team, D’Tigers, as they head to Tokyo to compete for gold at the 2021 Olympic Games. Coach Mike Brown— Associate Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors will lead D’Tigers to the Olympics.

D’Tigers are the only African basketball team competing at the Tokyo Olympics and are up against Argentina, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Slovenia, Spain, and the USA.

Flutterwave has partnered with D’Tigers through an agreement with the Friends of Nigeria Basketball (FONB), a non-profit organization supported by Nigerian Basketball Federation to promote basketball in Nigeria.

Read Also: Flutterwave closes $170m funding to empower small businesses

The latest collaboration with D’Tigers cements Flutterwave’s goal of fostering unity in Africa through sports by celebrating the continent’s home-grown talent. As part of the partnership, Flutterwave will be the exclusive payment partner of D’Tigers—enabling fans to seamlessly donate and shop for the latest merchandise of the team at their convenience.

The partnership with FONB is an extension of Flutterwave’s recent collaboration with Basketball Africa League (BAL) and forms part of the brand’s goal to make Africa feel like one country through its love for sports.

Read Also: D’Tigers begin FIBA Afrobasket hunt against Kenya, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire

Jimmy Ku, Head of Growth – US at Flutterwave, said: “We are delighted to partner with FONB to support the Nigerian National Team on their quest to make history at the 2021 Olympics. We believe sports have a way of connecting people and creating communities with a shared common goal,” he said. I’m particularly excited that Coach Mike Brown will be the one leading the charge. I’ve admired his coaching abilities and he has coached some of the biggest names in basketball including Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, and Tim Duncan.”

Head Coach Mike Brown was equally excited, “Flutterwave has stepped up by helping the Friends of Nigerian Basketball program and we’re excited about working with such an established partner already doing business in Nigeria. Jimmy and his team have been outstanding and will help us gather support as we continue on this journey.”

The 16-man squad will play their first Olympic game against Australia on Sunday, 25 July after a series of exhibition games in Las Vegas beginning with a July 10th matchup vs Team USA.