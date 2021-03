As part of a successful Series C round led by growth-equity firms Avenir Growth Capital and Tiger Global Management LLC, with participation from new and existing investors, Flutterwave, Africa’s payments tech company, has announced a $170 million fundraise. The funding is coming on the backdrop of their $35 million Series B funding raised in January…

