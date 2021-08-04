Tokyo 2020: Nigeria’s medal hopeful Adekuroye crashes out in wrestling

Team Nigeria’s gold medal hopeful, Odunayo Adekuroye has crashed out of the wrestling event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after losing to Anastasia Nichita of Mongolia.

Adekuoroye lost to Anastasia Nichita of the Republic of Moldova on account of a fall. Adekuoroye was leading 8-2 on the scorecard before Nichita achieved the win via VFA (Victory by fall).

While she lost out in the quarter-final, the Nigerian wrestler will hope that Nichita makes it to the final for her to compete for a bronze medal.

Nigeria’s only male wrestler Ekerekeme Agiomor was also sent packing from the Tokyo 2020 Games on Tuesday after losing his first bout of the Men’s freestyle 86kg quarterfinals 1-12 to Deepak Punia of India.

In the canoeing event, Nigeria’s first ever female canoeist to the Olympics, Ayomide Bello placed 3rd, consequently missing out of a place in the semifinals of the women’s singles 200m despite finishing with a faster time of 47.326s in the quarter final.