Halogen adopted wrestling star named Nigeria’s Olympic flag bearer

As Nigeria’s team to the Tokyo Olympics departs for Japan amid high expectations, Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk company has sent a special message of goodwill to its adopted athlete, Odunayo Adekuoroye.

Odunayo Adekuoroye, the Nigerian female wrestling sensation who has been ranked the world’s number one in the 57kg female wrestling category, is a two time Commonwealth Female Wrestling Champion, and has won multiple gold medals in several high profile global tournaments.

Adekuoroye who has been named by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s Flag-Bearer at the opening of Tokyo Olympics, was last year adopted by Halogen Group under the “Adopt an Athlete” initiative designed by the Federal Government to produce Champions for Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In its goodwill message, Halogen praised Adekuoroye’s dedication, discipline and focus which it says have resulted in her sensational string of winnings at various global tournaments, noting that her determination, self-belief and faith which have seen her rise to international prominence, are the same virtues she needs to hold dear in the pursuit of Olympic success.

Speaking on Adekuoroye’s qualities and the high expectations Nigerians have of her Olympic outing, CEO, Halogen Group, Wale Olaoye noted that “Odunayo is an extraordinary athlete who creates huge excitement with her unbeatable performance in the wrestling ring. At the same time; she is influencing millions of Nigerian youths across the world to be great at what they do. She is the epitome of the Halogen brand with her boundless energy, passion for excellence, and uncommon commitment to superior performance.”

While wishing Adekuoroye and the entire Nigerian contingent historic success at this edition of the Olympics, the Halogen Chief Executive admonished the young wrestling star and the Nigerian team to remember that they are representing the collective aspirations and the hunger of all Nigerians for record breaking Olympics success.

Speaking on the decision of Halogen Group to be part of Nigeria’s search for excellence at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Olaoye said, “Our consideration to be part of Nigeria’s Olympic reality is symbolic of our corporate passion for excellence, professionalism, integrity and innovation.

Olaoye explained that Halogen’s purpose as a business is to enable human achievement by helping to create sustainably safe and secure environments.

“We believe the pursuit of achievement is only possible in an atmosphere of safety and security. That’s why Halogen is committed to finding new frontiers of innovation in all areas of personal safety and security risk management”, He said